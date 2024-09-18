Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.14

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.14 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 118640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.