Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,395 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $81,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after purchasing an additional 371,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alkermes by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,905 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Alkermes by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 467,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. TD Cowen started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

