Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $332.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 51,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 38,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 277,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.