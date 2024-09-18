AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Short Interest Update

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGBA Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:AGBAW opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. AGBA Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

Get AGBA Group alerts:

About AGBA Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

AGBA Group Holding Limited together with its subsidiaries provides wealth management and healthcare institution services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business segments. The Platform Business segment operates as a financial supermarket that offers financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, stock brokerage, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for AGBA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGBA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.