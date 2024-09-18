aelf Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.21 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $262.39 million and $14.21 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,939,804 coins. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

