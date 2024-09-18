Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 615,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Adyen Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Adyen has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $17.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Stories

