Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Down 14.5% in August

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,800 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 318,900 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adial Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.20). On average, analysts expect that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.