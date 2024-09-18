AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 15th total of 7,530,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $45,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,482.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AHCO stock opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

