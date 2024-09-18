Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.25 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $61.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter worth $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after acquiring an additional 481,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

