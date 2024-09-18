Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $7.17.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
