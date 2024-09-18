9,144 Shares in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,144 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIQ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 135,000.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 199.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 905,758 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 470,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AIQ stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -206.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.31. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $37.18.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -35.29%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Articles

