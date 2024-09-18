903,777 Shares in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Acquired by MFN Partners Management LP

MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 903,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,000. Forward Air makes up about 0.6% of MFN Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 413.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Forward Air by 33.5% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 98.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $957.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.02. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $79.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

