84,577 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.06 per share, with a total value of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,717,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $41.58.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOXA

About FOX

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.