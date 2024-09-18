3,440 Shares in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JGRO. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JGRO stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.