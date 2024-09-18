3,440 Shares in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JGRO. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JGRO stock opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $78.28.
JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile
The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Active Growth ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.