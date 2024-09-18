2,992 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 152,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,185.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 34,034 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

