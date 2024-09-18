17,182 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Purchased by Zega Financial LLC

Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 175,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,779,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

