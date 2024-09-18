14,720 Shares in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG) Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Disciplined Investments LLC owned 1.34% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLG. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF during the first quarter worth $4,494,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 133.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF in the second quarter worth $4,871,000.

BATS:STLG opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.23.

