125,788 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

View Our Latest Report on UAL

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.