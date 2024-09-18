12,552 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 547,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 202,766 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $1,645,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

