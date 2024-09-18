1,200 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $673,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. HSBC began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE GEV opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $240.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.31.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

