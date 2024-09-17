zkSync (ZK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $40.33 Million

zkSync (ZK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, zkSync has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. zkSync has a total market cap of $397.15 million and $40.33 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

zkSync Profile

zkSync’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,675,000,000 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is blog.matter-labs.io.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “zkSync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the zkSync Era platform. zkSync has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 3,675,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of zkSync is 0.10691752 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 168 active market(s) with $41,550,414.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

