Zelman & Associates Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Zelman & Associates in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BZH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BZH

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 19,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,259. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.17. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of Beazer Homes USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,920,000 after buying an additional 22,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 126,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.