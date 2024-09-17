Zcash (ZEC) Hits Market Cap of $476.79 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $29.20 or 0.00050249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $476.79 million and approximately $54.83 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00037762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00013394 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

