YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.26. Approximately 125,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,131,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YPF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 111,982 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $14,576,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

