Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.57% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.24. The stock has a market cap of $893.30 million, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $74.80.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

