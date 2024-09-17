Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $611,000 Position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 232.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 289,914 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $424,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

HELO stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $60.41.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

