Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Rocky Brands worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 24.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 21.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

RCKY opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.08. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $40.14.

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.26 million for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

