Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $228,212,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,254,000 after buying an additional 1,089,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE PG opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 87,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $14,991,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,252,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
