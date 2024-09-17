Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 9,730 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March accounts for 1.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after acquiring an additional 900,285 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 225.7% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 819,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 568,138 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 776,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,200,000 after buying an additional 358,047 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,610.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 291,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after buying an additional 280,316 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $754.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

