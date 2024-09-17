Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PSWD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 495. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Get Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF alerts:

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.