Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 2.9% After Insider Selling

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.23 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 88,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 733,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Specifically, President Sarah Luna sold 14,400 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $199,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 290,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPOF has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Xponential Fitness Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPOF. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 647,743 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,587 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 9.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 194,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 17,411 shares during the period. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.