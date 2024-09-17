Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $13.82 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 278,686 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,345,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

