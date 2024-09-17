Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,115,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 19,405,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.2 days.

Wynn Macau stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.05.

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

