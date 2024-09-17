Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,115,800 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 19,405,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 274.2 days.
Wynn Macau Stock Performance
Wynn Macau stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. Wynn Macau has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.05.
About Wynn Macau
