Wulff Hansen & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3,720.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972,213 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $80,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Bank of America by 622.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 709,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610,977 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,553,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 41,872 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,391,986 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,796,383. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler Companies raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $305.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

