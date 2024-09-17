Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases 929,804 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6,671.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 929,804 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $63,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $203,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Walmart by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 165,939 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 183,083 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 934,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $74,215,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 610,843,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,610,048.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock valued at $788,678,803. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

