Wulff Hansen & CO. Purchases 238,225 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19,688.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,435 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,225 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,854,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,366 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $273.93. The stock has a market cap of $723.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

