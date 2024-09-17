Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3,255.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,361 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.61, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 877,238 shares of company stock worth $27,698,572. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.