Wulff Hansen & CO. Has $114.58 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6,311.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. owned about 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $114,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.