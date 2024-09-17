Wulff Hansen & CO. Buys 1,168,137 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15,542.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Wulff Hansen & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $183,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.88.

CVX opened at $142.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.68. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

