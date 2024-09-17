Wulff Hansen & CO. Acquires 108,669 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,669 shares during the quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of RWT opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 50.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 914.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

