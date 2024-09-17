Wrapped eETH Price Tops $2,394.70 on Exchanges (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,394.70 or 0.04154338 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH was first traded on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,580,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,581,592.86990115. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,389.500599 USD and is down -5.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $10,509,509.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

