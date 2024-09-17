World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $115.67 million and $808,273.75 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00039900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000101 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,836,774 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.