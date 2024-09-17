Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.28

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 161342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,321,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after purchasing an additional 90,407 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.