Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Wilmington Price Performance
Shares of LON WIL opened at GBX 380 ($5.02) on Tuesday. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.42). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of £340.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.
Wilmington Company Profile
