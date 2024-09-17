Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Announces Dividend of GBX 8.30

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wilmington Price Performance

Shares of LON WIL opened at GBX 380 ($5.02) on Tuesday. Wilmington has a 52 week low of GBX 274.60 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($5.42). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 381.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 372.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of £340.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wilmington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Wilmington plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information, data, training, and education solutions to professional markets in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, legal, and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.