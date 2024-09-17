WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 101.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $284.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bolduc acquired 12,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $145,486.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 224,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,262.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHF. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

