Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 4.1%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 47,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,040,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Articles

