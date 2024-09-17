Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 4.1%

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 47,858 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,040,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 43.79% and a negative return on equity of 796.67%.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
