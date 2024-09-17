Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 84.0% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

