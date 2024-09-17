West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Trading Down 2.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$81.24 and last traded at C$81.94. 1,628,662 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 629,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$84.00.
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
