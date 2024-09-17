Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for RF Industries (RFIL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL):

9/17/2024 – RF Industries had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2024 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/7/2024 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/14/2024 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/21/2024 – RF Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.