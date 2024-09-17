WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 97,890 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJUN. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3,560.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 387,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 376,527 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 257,325 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,264,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,795 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

